Maharashtra govt. allots land for Indonesian firm Sinar Mas Pulp & Paper for an investment of ₹10,500 crore

The project will generate around 7000 jobs

November 30, 2022 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Maharashtra government allotted land for Sinar Mas Pulp & Paper for an investment of ₹10,500 crore in the State.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday allotted land for the Indonesian firm Sinar Mas Pulp & Paper, for an investment of ₹10,500 crore in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that 300 hectare of land was allotted to the firm for phase 1 and 600 hectare for phase 2, in Raigad district.

“Land allotment letter to Sinar Mas Pulp & Paper, Indonesia was handed in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

The project will generate around 7000 jobs, Mr. Fadnavis said.

Mr. Fadnavis said the current government was clearing all the proposals which were pending for the last two and a half years. “We assure every support to the investors coming to Maharashtra,” he said.

While Mr. Shinde assured there was a favourable environment for business enterprises in the State, he felt that the industries should not worry while expanding and investing in Maharashtra. The government would provide all necessary support, Mr. Shinde said.

Later in the day, the State cabinet cleared a proposal to set up an independent department for `Divyangs’ which would be functional from December 3, Mr. Shinde added.

