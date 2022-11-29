Maharashtra Governor mulling over resignation?

November 29, 2022 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - Mumbai

Amid growing discontent among Maharashtrians over Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remark on legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, enough heat has been generated so much so that Mr. Koshyari himself is not reportedly willing to continue. He has shared this with a few close aides and acquaintances.

“Yes, considering his age and health issues, he wants to be relieved from the post and has been sharing the same with his close aides and some officers for the past few months. This has nothing to do with the ongoing controversy over his remarks on Shivaji Maharaj or bandh call given by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray,” a source at Raj Bhavan said.

The tenure of Mr. Koshyari (80) has been quite controversial as soon after he was appointed in September 2019, he started stoking executive decisions during the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government that led to a saga of rough relationship between the Chief Minister’s Office and Raj Bhavan.

His role during the recent change of guards at Mantrayala has also come under scanner after repeated attacks by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress.

However, the Raj Bhavan has officially denied the reports of the Governor considering resigning and termed them “baseless”.

Earlier this month, Mr. Koshyari made a remark by calling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an ‘icon of olden times’, and said there were icons such as Mr. Ambedkar and Mr. Nitin Gadkari in modern times.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar recently claimed that on several occasions Mr. Koshyari has personally expressed his desire to be relieved from the post. “He (Mr. Koshyari) told me he wanted to be relieved,” Mr. Pawar claimed, adding that the Governor was deliberately making controversial statements so that the Central government would shift him out of the State.

“Whenever I visited him at Raj Bhavan, he always told me that he wanted to leave Maharashtra. When a government official is posted in some position against his or her will, they create some controversy which forces the government to issue transfer orders. I can’t say if he (Mr. Koshyari) is trying to do the same thing here,” the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly said.

Responding to the reports, Shiv Sena MP and Uddhav loyalist Sanjay Raut said, ”The honourable Governor has offered to resign…great! Looks like Shiv Sena’s indications to call for a Maharashtra bandh is yielding results. Yet the battle with the enemies of Maharashtra will continue.”

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Mr. Thackeray had lashed out at the Governor for his remarks and demanded his transfer or resignation.