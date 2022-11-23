Maharashtra Governor making controversial statements deliberately: Ajit Pawar

November 23, 2022 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

Recently, Bhagat Singh Koshyari made a controversial remark by calling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an ‘icon of olden times’

Abhinay Deshpande

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was deliberately making controversial statements so that the Central government would shift him out of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He (Mr.Koshyari) told me he wanted to be relieved,” he claimed.

Recently, Mr. Koshyari made a remark by calling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an ‘icon of olden times’, and said there were icons such as Mr. Ambedkar and Mr. Nitin Gadkari in modern times.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“He should not have said such things about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Whenever I visited him at Raj Bhavan, he always told me that he wanted to leave Maharashtra. When a government official is posted in some position against his or her will, they create some controversy which forces the government to issue transfer orders. I can’t say if he (Mr. Koshyari) is trying to do the same thing here,” the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US