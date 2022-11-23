Maharashtra Governor making controversial statements deliberately: Ajit Pawar

November 23, 2022 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was deliberately making controversial statements so that the Central government would shift him out of the State.

“He (Mr.Koshyari) told me he wanted to be relieved,” he claimed.

Recently, Mr. Koshyari made a remark by calling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an ‘icon of olden times’, and said there were icons such as Mr. Ambedkar and Mr. Nitin Gadkari in modern times.

“He should not have said such things about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Whenever I visited him at Raj Bhavan, he always told me that he wanted to leave Maharashtra. When a government official is posted in some position against his or her will, they create some controversy which forces the government to issue transfer orders. I can’t say if he (Mr. Koshyari) is trying to do the same thing here,” the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, said.