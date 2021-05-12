Maharashtra government used technology to help people amid COVID-19: Minister Satej Patil

Mumbai:

12 May 2021 15:29 IST

The State government had last year created an application to guide migrant workers on their journey home and at least one lakh workers were helped through it, the Minister said.

Maharashtra Minister Satej Patil has said the State government made maximum use of technology to provide relief to people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release issued on National Technology Day on Tuesday, the State Minister for Information Technology said as movement was restricted due to the pandemic, citizens were forced to work from home and they were able to perform everyday tasks with a click of the button.

“The Maharashtra government used technology to help citizens during the pandemic. The government made available portable oxygen containers, while State-run helplines are functioning 24/7 and several patients received help through social media platforms such as Twitter,” Mr. Patil said.

Ventilators, PPE kits among other equipment were manufactured speedily because of technology, the Minister added.