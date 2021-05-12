Other States

Maharashtra government used technology to help people amid COVID-19: Minister Satej Patil

Satej Patil   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Maharashtra Minister Satej Patil has said the State government made maximum use of technology to provide relief to people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release issued on National Technology Day on Tuesday, the State Minister for Information Technology said as movement was restricted due to the pandemic, citizens were forced to work from home and they were able to perform everyday tasks with a click of the button.

“The Maharashtra government used technology to help citizens during the pandemic. The government made available portable oxygen containers, while State-run helplines are functioning 24/7 and several patients received help through social media platforms such as Twitter,” Mr. Patil said.

The State government had last year created an application to guide migrant workers on their journey home and at least one lakh workers were helped through it, he said.

Ventilators, PPE kits among other equipment were manufactured speedily because of technology, the Minister added.

