Maharashtra Government used Param Bir Singh to frame me, says Nationalist Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh

May 17, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Mumbai

After the Maharashtra Government dropped charges against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Leader Anil Deshmukh said that the State Government had used Mr. Singh to frame him.

"Param Bir Singh was used by the government to frame me and now as a reward his suspension has been revoked. I will raise this issue in the party's core committee meeting today," Mr. Deshmukh said. Earlier on May 12, the Maharashtra Government dropped all charges against Mr. Singh.

The State Government also quashed the suspension orders issued in December 2021 and said that he was on duty during the period of suspension.

The Maharashtra Government initiated a departmental inquiry against Mr. Singh in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Home Department said eight charges were applied in the present departmental proceedings against Mr. Singh.

Mr. Singh had approached the Supreme Court against the September 16, 2021 judgment of the Bombay High Court which dismissed as not maintainable his pleas challenging the two inquiry orders issued by the State Home Ministry for allegedly violating service rules and the second over allegations of corruption.

Mr. Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17, 2021, and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against then — State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Mr. Singh, who was transferred from the top post, had alleged that then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze to collect ₹100 crore for him every month.

Mr. Param Bir Singh had made these allegations in a letter written to then Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.