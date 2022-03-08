Maharashtra government to unveil new women's empowerment policy soon: CM Uddhav Thackeray

PTI March 08, 2022 15:05 IST

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra said MVA government is committed to the welfare of women by implementing schemes for them

Uddhav Thackeray. File photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 8 said his government is committed to ensure that the schemes for women's uplift reach the targetted beneficiaries and said the new women's empowerment policy will be unveiled soon. Greeting women on the occasion of International Women's Day at an event in Mumbai, Mr. Thackeray said women are not just confined to the kitchen and child-rearing, but have gone beyond these duties to be equal to men in all spheres. Also Read One-stop centres, BPR&D planning self-defence camps for women in every district: Smriti Irani “As political leaders, it is our duty to see how we can help and support women,” the Chief Minister said. “Laws, facilities and health infrastructure for women need to be adequate and awareness needs to be created about them,” he said. Mr. Thackeray further said that the new women's empowerment policy will soon be unveiled and the MVA government is committed to the welfare of women by implementing schemes for them. “Women have all the abilities, but only need opportunities. Women police personnel, anganwadi workers, health workers, doctors and nurses worked hard during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. The State government has reduced the working hours for women police officials to eight hours, the Chief Minister said.



