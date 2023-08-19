Maharashtra government scraps Casino Act 1976

August 19, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - Mumbai

The Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra has decided to scrap an old law tied to casinos, the Maharashtra Casinos (Control and Tax) Act, 1976, which has never been enforced in the State. The Act aimed to control and regulate casinos, impose taxes on casino betting, and provide oversight.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shinde on Friday. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio in the Shinde administration, has consistently opposed the establishment of casinos. Despite several legal petitions citing the aforementioned Act to support casino establishment, Mr. Fadnavis remained resolute in his opposition, even during his tenure as Chief Minister in 2016 and earlier this year in January.

During the meeting, the Cabinet also decided to provide ration under the ‘Anand Shidha’ scheme for Ganpati and Diwali festivities to both above poverty line and orange card holders across 14 districts which have witnessed farmer suicides. These districts are in Amravati and Aurangabad regions and include Wardha in Vidarbha’s Nagpur region. The ‘Anand Shidha’ scheme, will distribute one kilogram of rava (semolina), chana dal (split chickpea), and sugar along with one litre of edible oil to 1.66 crore beneficiaries on September 19 for Ganapati and on November 12 for Diwali.

Further, the Shinde government also approved the redevelopment of the Mumbai Press Club and waived redevelopment premium.

