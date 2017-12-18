Maharashtra government looking into issue of Haffkine tenders

Nagpur: The state government’s inaction against erring officials of Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, who issued and approved tenders worth ₹150 crore despite a Supreme Court order to float fresh tenders since the existing ones were found to be in violation of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines, was raised in the Assembly on Monday.

The matter was reported in The Hindu in September. Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection, Food and Drug Administration, Girish Bapat said he has written to the Chief Secretary and an inquiry has been initiated. Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Monday questioned why no action was taken against officers involved in the tender process despite a court observation.

“The SC order is very clear on a fact that CVC guidelines were not followed in the process. What action has the state taken against the concerned authorities regarding the same,” Mr. Chavan asked.

Mr. Bapat responded that “the SC order does not mention any action be taken against the related authorities. Despite that, I have personally written a letter to the Chief Secretary seeking inquiry in this matter. Once the report comes in, we will initiate action.”

In its order dated July 27, the SC ordered that fresh tenders be issued for supply of bulk drugs including Monovalent Bulk of Poliomyelitis Type 1 (Oral) Sabin Strain and Monovalent Bulk of Poliomyelitis Type 3 (Oral) Sabin Strain used by Haffkine to prepare oral polio vaccine.

On January 20, 2016, Haffkine issued a tender for the supply of bulk drugs, including above mentioned drugs. The first part was the techno-commercial bid and the second part was price bid. The techno-commercial bid was to be opened on February 10, 2016 at 4.30 p.m. and the date for opening of the price bid was to be fixed thereafter.

Among the two bidders, Nirlac alleged that the tender of Bionet Asia — which won the contract – was not opened in their presence. The Bombay High Court ruled in favour of Nirlac. Haffkine and Bionet Asia approached SC against the verdict.

In its order, the SC observed that Haffkine had violated CVC guidelines by not opening the bid in the presence of all bidders or their representatives.