Maharashtra government forms panel to recommend names for Padma awards

A Government Resolution said that a nine-member committee headed by Aaditya Thackeray has been constituted.

The Maharashtra government has set up a committee headed by State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray to recommend names of eminent personalities from all walks of life for the Padma awards to be declared next year.

A Government Resolution (GR) published on August 11 said the Centre has directed the State government to recommend the names for the Padma awards that will be declared on January 26, 2021.

Accordingly, a nine-member committee headed by Aaditya Thackeray has been constituted, the GR said.

The other members of the committee are Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar, Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde, Minister of State for Industries Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State for Forests Dattatraya Bharne.

Principal Secretary (Protocol) is the member secretary of the committee, it said.

Aaditya Thackeray is also the Protocol and Environment Minister.