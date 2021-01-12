Maharashtra gets 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield

Vaccines to be administered at 511 centres across 36 districts in the State

Maharashtra has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India which will be distributed across 36 districts as per directions from the central government.

The State government on Tuesday said that the administration has set up 511 centres across 36 districts where the vaccinations would be administered. “The Covin portal set up by the State government has registered 7.84 lakh health workers and the process will continue till Tuesday midnight. We have set up 3,135 cold storage centres to store the vaccine,” said Health Minister Rajesh Tope. He said that the preparations for rolling out the vaccination program are going on as per the directions and guidelines issued by the Centre.

Apart from the 7.84 lakh health workers who will be vaccinated, the government has also registered 17,749 vaccinators. The cold storage chain includes one at the State level, nine at the divisional level, 34 at district level and 27 at the level of the municipal corporation. In addition, 21 walk-in coolers, four walk-in freezers, 4,153 ILR and 3,937 deep freezers have been made available. Around 1,200 vaccine carriers supplied by the Central government are sent at district and corporation level.

Health Secretary Dr. Pradeep Vyas said that a minimum 100 individuals will be vaccinated at one centre and each team of vaccinators will have five members. Mumbai has 72 of the of 511 centres in the State.

As many as 119 centres are in rural hospitals, 83 at sub-district hospitals, 69 at medical colleges, 59 at urban health centres, 43 at corporation hospitals, 23 at primary health centres, 22 at district hospitals, 22 at urban primary health centres, eight at general hospitals, seven at municipal corporation hospitals and four at women’s hospitals.