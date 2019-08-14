Maharashtra floods: Death toll rises to 49, focus now on relief efforts

The death toll from flood or rain-related accidents across western Maharashtra rose to 49 on Tuesday even as floodwaters receded and rescue operations drew to a close.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr. Deepak Mhaisekar said of the 49 deaths in the past three weeks, 24 were in Sangli district, 10 in Kolhapur, seven each in Pune and Satara, and one in Solapur district. Three people — one each from Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara — are still missing.

As of now, 6.49 lakh people across Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur have been shifted to shelters. “Of these, 3.11 lakh were evacuated from Sangli, and 3.36 lakh from Kolhapur. The focus is now on relief and help,” he said.

State Transport bus services resumed after a week in Kolhapur and Sangli on Tuesday. There were long queues in the morning at the bus stand in Sangli city, hitherto submerged, as passengers scrambled to get on to the few buses travelling to Pune on routes where floodwaters have receded. Dr. Mhaisekar said 23 ST bus routes in Sangli and 22 routes in Kolhapur have been opened.

Of the 130 internal and external roads that were closed in the past few days in the two districts, 95 still remain shut with some routes being opened for local traffic.

A number of schools in both districts reopened after more than eight days, but the Kolhapur district administration, as a precautionary measure, has kept schools shut for a couple of days in areas where the water has still not receded.

In a relief for citizens, the Krishna river in Sangli was flowing at a little over 45 feet on Tuesday, down from the perilous 57-foot mark three days ago. “The Krishna … is four inches above the danger mark while the Panchganga in Kolhapur is one foot above the danger mark [43 ft]…with the intensity of rains lessening over catchment areas, we are hoping floodwaters will recede soon,” Dr. Mhaisekar said.

Cleaning drives

Sangli and Kolhapur cities witnessed furious cleaning drives, with municipal bodies deploying thousands of cleaners to get rid of the mud and stink left in the wake of the flood. The Kolhapur Municipal Corporation has pressed more than 400 cleaners, working round the clock in two shifts, to combat the debris in offices and establishments.

While rescue and evacuation operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, Navy and Coast Guard have drawn to a close, relief operations still continued in villages in Kolhapur and Sangli where water levels are high. Dr. Mhaisekar said the relief teams are focusing on 30-odd villages, particularly in Miraj and Palus talukas in Sangli, and Shirol and Hatkanangale in Kolhapur, which are still completely cut off.

Defence officials said medium lift helicopters of the South Western Air Command stationed in Kolhapur continued air-dropping material, including food packets and water bottles, over areas like Kurundwad in Kolhapur. Indian Air Force helicopters on Tuesday carried out 11 sorties and air-dropped 12,300 kg of food and water packets over inaccessible areas.

“With floodwaters receding, nine of the 17 NDRF teams currently engaged in Sangli are being de-requisitioned, while the seven NDRF teams engaged in Kolhapur will remain there for the next few days,” Anupam Srivastava, Commandant, NDRF, 5th Battalion, said.