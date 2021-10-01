Maharashtra Finance Minister says Centre should not show bias in giving aid

State government taking stock of losses suffered by farmers due to floods

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that the Centre should not be biased in extending financial aid to the Marathwada region ravaged by incessant rains.

“For some States, the Centre has given relief of thousands of crores without even them seeking aid. The Union government is that of the entire country. It should not be biased,” he said.

“Any demand seeking financial aid to the Centre would be made only after taking stock of the losses suffered by farmers. But ultimately it is the Centre’s decision on how much aid should be given,” Mr. Pawar added.

Commenting on the Opposition BJP’s demand to declare “wet drought” in the State, Mr. Pawar said that the State government was collecting all the necessary information. “Our position is to extend aid as per NDRF and SDRF norms. We have received several demands and are also holding talks with crop insurance companies,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been biased about giving aid to Maharashtra. “After Cyclone Tauktae, the PM visited Gujarat but did not even bother about Maharashtra. He gave ₹1,000 crore to Gujarat but nothing to Maharashtra,” Mr. Patole said.

Mr. Patole said that Maharashtra BJP leaders should meet Mr. Modi seeking help for the State.