Maharashtra files caveats in SC on Maratha reservation

A day after the Bombay High Court upheld reservation for Marathas, the Maharashtra government on Friday filed three caveats before the Supreme Court to ensure no judgement is passed without hearing the State.

The caveat has been filed in the public interest litigation by Dr. Jaishri Patil, and a writ petition by Sanjeet Shukla and Dr. Uday Dhople. Advocate Nishant Katneshwar told The Hindu, “Three caveats have been filed today, while tomorrow, more caveats will be filed in the remaining petitions.”

Maratha Kranti Morcha co-ordinator Vinod Patil filed also filed a caveat before the SC that said, “Let nothing be done without any notice [to him].”

On Thursday, a division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre upheld reservation for Marathas in the State but quashed the 16% quota by calling it “not justifiable”. The court said it should not exceed 12% for education and 13% for jobs as recommended by the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission.

However, senior counsels who appeared for the petitioners opposing reservation have expressed their displeasure with the verdict as it breaches the 50% ceiling set by the SC for reservations in each State. “It is a very disappointing judgement,” said former Advocate General Shreehari Aney. “I cannot not see how the court could overlook certain fundamental and legal clauses like the cap being put at 15% or our argument that our State does not have the authority or law to create a class like Maratha as a separate socially and educationally backward class.” This should only be under the authority of the Union Government and not the State government, and will require a constitutional amendment, he said. “I don’t know how they have been dealt with. The long-term effect of such a decision or judgement is not good.”

Senior counsel Arvind Datar said the Mandal Commission has said the 50% limit cannot be breached. There are also a number of Supreme Court clauses that state that at no cost can you cross it, he said.

A senior counsel, requesting anonymity, said, “The judgement does not take any affirmative action to bring equality. Rather, it divides society. It has almost overlooked everything that was settled by a nine- member bench of the Supreme Court that decided the ceiling of reservation.”