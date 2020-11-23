Maharashtra directive on people coming from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa

Mumbai:

23 November 2020 21:31 IST

All air and rail passengers will have to carry RT-PCR negative test result with them.

All air and rail passengers to Maharashtra from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa will have to carry RT-PCR negative test result with them, the State government announced on Monday. Those coming by road will be tested at border districts before entering the State.

The directive comes a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s warned of a ‘tsunami’ like second wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and appealed to people to follow all safety norms.

“All domestic passengers travelling from airports in the NCR of Delhi, States of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry RT-PCR negative test report with them before boarding and show it to the teams at arrival airport”, says the directive The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours of scheduled time of landing at the airports in Maharashtra.

Those travelling by trains originating or having halt/stop at stations in the NCR of Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry with them RT-PCR negative test report before they decide to enter Maharashtra. The sample collection should have been done within 96 hours before their scheduled arrival.

For those travelling by road from the above mentioned States, the Collectors of land border districts concerned shall make arrangements to ensure that they are tested for symptoms, including body temperature. Only those without symptoms will be allowed entry. Passengers with symptoms shall have the option of turning back and going to their home to recuperate.

Passengers coming by rail without RT-PCR negative reports shall be screened for symptoms and body temperature at the alighting railway stations. In case of symptoms, passengers from rail and by road will be made to undergo antigen test at the State government expenses, and if found negative, will be allowed to go ahead. In case, the test report is positive, they shall be sent to COVID Care Centres (CCC). The cost of further care, including CCC, shall be borne by the passenger themselves.

At airports

The guidelines said that the Airports Authority of India is requested to check for RT-PCR negative reports before allowing passengers to board flights.

Air passengers not having the RT-PCR test reports shall compulsorily undergo RT-PCR tests at the airports concerned at their own cost. The airports shall arrange the testing centres and charge the passengers directly for testing. Only after undertaking the tests, will passengers be allowed to go home by Airport Operator. Contact information and address shall be collected from all passengers who undergo tests at airports to facilitate contact, in case the test report comes positive.

Passengers whose report comes positive will be contacted and treated as per existing protocol. The Municipal Commissioners concerned will be the Nodal Officers for the same.