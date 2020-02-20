Maharashtra dips into contingency fund for farm loan waiver

The State Cabinet on Wednesday approved a grant of ₹10,000 crore as contingency fund for the implementation of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme.

The ordinance will be issued by the Governor in consultation with the legislature and law and judiciary department, senior officials said.

At present the State contingency fund has a limit of ₹150 crore, which will be temporarily increased to ₹10,000 crore.

The government has decided to implement the scheme from February 22 .

Meanwhile, Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod said a probe has been ordered into allegations of misappropriation of funds in the plantation drive of the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government, which claimed it planted 33 crore saplings across the State. “There were major irregularities in the scheme,” said a Minister after the issue was discussed at the Cabinet meeting.

The BJP reacted by saying, “If they wish to probe our plantation drive, they should appoint a retired justice,” said former forest minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar.