Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar announces panel to revive State economy

Maharashtra Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on April 14 announced a committee of 11 former and working bureaucrats tasked with giving suggestions to revive the State economy hampered due to COVID-19. The committee will give its report by April 30.

The decision to appoint the experts’ committee was taken in the State Cabinet meeting held last week.

The retired bureaucrats in the committee include J.S. Sahani, Subodh Kumar, Ramanath Jha, Umeshchandra Sarangi, Jayant Kawale and Sudhir Shrivastava.

In addition, Additional Chief Secretary of Planning Department, Principal Secretary - Industries and Finance Departments and Secretary of Agriculture Department will be a part of this committee. Additional Chief Secretary of Finance Department will be the convener of the committee.

“The committee is tasked with making suggestions to revive the State economy and bring State back on the path of economic growth. The committee will submit its report by April 30,” said Mr Pawar.

The State government has decided to appoint another committee led by Mr Pawar, comprising of members of the State Cabinet, which will implement the suggestions made by the expert committee.