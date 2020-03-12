Maharashtra curbs on public meetings, conferences

Mumbai

12 March 2020

More testing facilities, isolation wards on the way, says health minister; CM speaks to Centre

The State government has cancelled all public gatherings, including political meetings, and conferences to curtail the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). All civic commissioners have been asked to refuse permission for any public gathering under their jurisdiction.

In a late night press conference on Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the ongoing Budget session, scheduled till March 20, could end by Saturday. “This is not because of any scare, but it is important that officials and elected representatives be in their respective areas and constituencies to monitor arrangements. There is no need to panic but we need to take precautions,” said Mr. Thackeray. He said the infection has no origin within the State.

Only tourists who have come from abroad have been found affected.

Reiterating that the Budget session would be cut short only after sanction from both Houses on Thursday, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said the move is not to create panic but to make officials available in their respective departments.

Mr. Thackeray said of the 10 positive cases in the State, eight are in Pune and two in Mumbai. “However, they are not serious. Precautionary measures have been taken. We have tracked everyone with whom these patients came in contact with,” he said. He appealed to tourists coming from abroad to remain secluded for 14 days from arrival.

Asked about the IPL T20 tournament, Mr. Thackeray said the government has unofficially received word from the organisers that matches can be organised without selling tickets, and only broadcast on TV. “However there is no official proposal yet. But, we will do whatever is necessary to curb spread of coronavirus.”

Legends tournament hit

Meanwhile, four league games of the Road Safety World Series T20 matches, featuring cricket’s greats and ex-internationals from five countries, at Pune’s MCA stadium have been called off. Two matches to be played at DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, may move behind closed doors.

Earlier, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the Cabinet discussed the issue and three special meetings were held through the day with all stakeholders, departments and even private players.

“The Cabinet discussed two scenarios — postponing the tournament entirely, or asking BCCI to not sell tickets but only broadcast the matches,” said Mr. Tope.

The government is also planning to create an isolation ward and set up testing laboratories in private hospitals, he said.

Representatives from Jaslok, Leelavati, Nanavati and Hinduja hospitals were called for a special meeting at Vidhan Bhavan after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Mr. Thackeray directed that Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) must be followed by all establishments.

“The State government has decided to work on couple of fronts including setting up of some isolation wards in private hospitals in Mumbai, establishing private testing facilities at Mumbai-based hospitals and seeking accreditation for it from the Centre, improving screening facility at international airports, especially at Mumbai, and training doctors and nurses about SOPs to avoid patients getting any other infection,” said Mr. Tope.

“Setting up a testing facility is crucial to reduce the burden on Pune-based NIV. The State is planning to approach the Centre for allowing accreditation for carrying out COVID-19 infection determination tests,” he said. Mr. Thackeray said he had also spoken to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the matter.

The ongoing screening facilities at international airports need to be modernised. The private hospital staff will also be trained on handling guidelines for COVID-19 infections and treatment of the patients, he added.