Maharashtra COVID-19 positive tally crosses 23,000

With another big spike of 1,230 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra reported its fourth consecutive 1,000-case surge on Monday. The tally crossed the 23,000 mark to reach 23,401 cases, while 36 deaths took the State’s total death toll to 868.

As per the State Health Department, 20 of the fatalities were reported from Mumbai to take the city’s death toll to 528 till date, while Pune district reported three fatalities to take its death toll to 158.

As many as five deaths were reported from Solapur to take the district’s toll to 16. Two fatalities were reported from Thane, while one each was reported from Amravati, Aurangabad, Nanded, Ratnagiri and Wardha. “About 75% of the deaths reported today had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

587 discharged

As many as 587 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the cumulative discharged till date to 4,786, said Dr. Awate. Of the new cases, Mumbai city reported the bulk — 782 — as the city’s cumulative tally crossed the 14,000-case mark to touch 14,521.

Pune district’s case tally, as per State health department figures, has risen to 2,789 with the district reporting at least 100 cases.

Solapur district in Pune division also witnessed a steady spike in cases, with 32 fresh cases taking the district’s tally to 296.

Malegaon in Nashik district reported a surge of 34 new cases as its total tally climbed to 596 even as the district’s cumulative tally reached 696 cases.

Other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported an increase in numbers with Thane reporting 47 new cases to touch 1,048, while Navi Mumbai reported a sharp spike of 72 new cases as its cumulative tally soared to 898 cases.

Twenty-two new cases were reported from Akola district to take the district’s cumulative tally to 121, while Malegaon in Nashik district reported at least 18 new cases to take its case tally to 450.

Till date, 2,18,914 samples have been tested in Maharashtra of which 1,93,457 (more than 90%) have returned negative while 23,401 have tested positive.

“There are 1,256 active containment zones in the State currently. Presently, 2,48,301 people across the State were in home quarantine and 15,192 persons were in institutional quarantine facilities,” said Dr. Awate.