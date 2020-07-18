Maharashtra COVID-19 cases go past 3-lakh mark; death toll 11,596

The coronavirus (COVID-19) tally in Maharashtra crossed the 3-lakh mark on Saturday with the addition of 8,348 cases while the death toll mounted by 144, including 86 fatalities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, to 11,596, the Health department said.

The number of cases now stands at 3,00,937 while the tally of active cases has reached 1,26,926.

The discharge of 5,306 patients in the day took the count to 1,65,663, a statement said.

The number of people tested so far stood at 15,22,564.

Maharashtra’s recovery rate now stands at 55.05% while the mortality rate is 3.85%.

Mumbai crossed the one-lakh mark with the addition of 1,186 cases in the day. The number of the cases in the city now stands at 1,00,350 while the toll rose by 65, it said.

Pune city overtook Mumbai by reporting 1,589 cases while neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township saw 642 cases.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the number of cases in the Kalyan-Dombivali belt mounted by 518 to 17,640 while the number in Thane has reached 16,894.

The MMR region now has 1,96,046 cases. With 86 fatalities, the toll has reached 8,071, it said.

In other parts of the State, the tally of cases rose by 228 in Nashik and 214 in Aurangabad.

Outside the municipal corporation limits, Kolhapur district has 227 cases, Solapur district 151, Pune district 307 and Jalgaon district 182.

While 7,40,884 people are under home quarantine, 45,552 are admitted in institutional quarantine, the department said.

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra is as follows: Positive cases 3,00,937, deaths 11,596, recoveries 1,65,663, active cases 1,26,926 and people tested so far 15,22,564.