Deadlock continues on Maharashtra government formation

Maharashtra could be headed for President’s Rule if the new government is not formed by November 7, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Friday. Mr. Mungantiwar said alliance talks between the BJP and the Shiv Sena were stalled because of Deepavali festivities and parleys will resume in two or three days. Mr. Mungantiwar made the comments in an interview to a Marathi TV channel.

“People of Maharashtra have given the mandate not to any party but to the mahayuti. A new government will have to be in place within the stipulated time, or else the President will have to intervene. President’s Rule will be imposed if the government formation doesn’t happen in the given time,” he said.

It has been eight days since the Assembly poll results were declared, but a new government has not been formed in Maharashtra as the saffron allies in the mahayuti are unable to decide who should become the Chief Minister.

The term of the 13th Assembly ends on November 9. In 1999 and 2004, government formation was delayed for over two weeks when the then victorious allies — the Congress and the NCP — could not agree on a power-sharing arrangement.

Under Article 356 of the Constitution, the President can take over the administration of a State if the Governor submits a report stating that the Assembly is unable to elect a leader as Chief Minister for a time prescribed by the Governor. The longest duration that Maharashtra was under President’s Rule was for 112 days in 1980. The then Assembly was dissolved on February 17, 1980, despite the then chief minister Sharad Pawar enjoying majority support in the House.

According to government sources, the BJP has begun preparations for the swearing-in ceremony at Wankhede Stadium.

The party is believed to have entrusted two senior leaders with making the required arrangements. A senior BJP leader said, “We are preparing for a swearing-in on November 5 or 7, just two days before the deadline to install a government. We hope the Sena will extend support by then as promised under the 50:50 formula.”