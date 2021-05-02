Maharashtra Congress urges party workers to contribute to CM Relief Fund

It says the money would be used to help vaccinate the poor

The Maharashtra Congress has appealed to its cadre to help poor families who lack financial resources for vaccination and deposit the amount that would be required for their inoculation in the Chief Minister’s Relief fund.

“The Central government has refused to take responsibility of vaccination of those above 18 years and left States on their own. Maharashtra is capable of vaccinating its citizens, but at the same time it is our duty to help the government,” said State Congress president Nana Patole.

Mr. Patole said each party worker should come to the aid of the poor. “Even though the State government has announced that the vaccination for those between 18 to 45 will be free, the cost to vaccinate these individuals will be deposited in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” he said.

The party has also directed its workers in rural areas to assist people in the process of registering for the vaccination, getting their doses and arranging for transport, where needed.

The party has already announced that it will give a month’s pay of all its MLAs to the relief fund and contribute an additional ₹5 lakh.