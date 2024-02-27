ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Congress releases video asking whether Chief Minister is threatening Maratha quota activist

February 27, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - MUMBAI

The Congress released a video on X in which Eknath Shinde can be purportedly heard saying ‘if you go out of limit, karyakram karto me (I will fix you)‘

PTI

A file photo of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra unit of Congress on Monday accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of issuing a threat to Manoj Jarange-Patil and asked if he would take responsibility if something untoward happened to the Maratha quota activist.

Also read: Jarange-Patil claims Maharashtra government planning to trap and arrest him

The Congress released a video on X in which Mr. Shinde can be purportedly heard saying "if you go out of limit, karyakram karto me (I will fix you)".

"Is this a threat Chief Minister? Will the Chief Minister be responsible if anything happens to Jarange," the Congress asked on X.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jarange-Patil, who is spearheading the Maratha quota agitation for the past several months, on Sunday raised the hackles of the State government after he made damning allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Mr. Shinde, while talking to reporters on the eve of the Maharashtra legislature's interim Budget session, had asked the activist not to test the patience of the government by protesting again and again.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US