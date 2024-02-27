Maharashtra Congress releases video asking whether Chief Minister is threatening Maratha quota activist

February 27, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - MUMBAI

The Maharashtra unit of Congress on Monday accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of issuing a threat to Manoj Jarange-Patil and asked if he would take responsibility if something untoward happened to the Maratha quota activist.

The Congress released a video on X in which Mr. Shinde can be purportedly heard saying "if you go out of limit, karyakram karto me (I will fix you)".

"Is this a threat Chief Minister? Will the Chief Minister be responsible if anything happens to Jarange," the Congress asked on X.

Mr. Jarange-Patil, who is spearheading the Maratha quota agitation for the past several months, on Sunday raised the hackles of the State government after he made damning allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Mr. Shinde, while talking to reporters on the eve of the Maharashtra legislature's interim Budget session, had asked the activist not to test the patience of the government by protesting again and again.

