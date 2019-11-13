Maharashtra Congress MLAs return to Mumbai

The Congress MLAs-elect from Maharashtra, who were staying at a luxury resort near here for the last five days, left by a chartered plane for Mumbai on Wednesday. The newly elected 44 legislators were shifted to the Jaipur resort on Friday and Saturday in an apparent attempt by the Congress to prevent their “poaching”.

The MLAs were brought in a bus from the resort to Sanganer airport, from where they travelled to Mumbai in a chartered flight. Amid the high drama over the formation of government in Maharashtra, several senior Congress leaders, including Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan and Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh, met the legislators to discuss political developments in the State.

‘Comfortable stay’

All India Congress Committee general secretary Avinash Pande told presspersons here that the MLAs’ stay at the resort was comfortable and they were happy with the hospitality extended to them. The MLAs had left the final decision on supporting or forming the government on the Congress high command, he said.

Mr. Pande said a common minimum programme would form the basis for the appointment of a new government in Maharashtra, for which the Congress was in discussion with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena after the imposition of President’s Rule.

‘Coalition needed’

“The view of the MLAs was conveyed to the Congress Working Committee... People in the State have given a fractured mandate and a coalition government is needed there,” Mr. Pande said, adding that the Congress was holding deliberations on how it could play its role in the formation of government.

Later, Mr. Gehlot said at the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters here that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had promoted “instability” in Maharashtra with his hasty decisions. “It was the Governor’s responsibility to deal with the situation created by the hung Assembly... Probably he could not take the right decision despite his own desire.”