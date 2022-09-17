Maharashtra: Congress leader and ex-Union Minister Manikrao Gavit passes away at 87

Mr. Gavit served as the Union Minister of state home in the Manmohan Singh government in 2004 and Minister of State social justice in 2013

PTI Mumbai
September 17, 2022 15:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Union Minister Manik Rao Gavit at Parliament House in New Delhi on June 3, 2009. | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

ADVERTISEMENT

Former union minister and Congress leader Manikrao Gavit died of old age at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Nashik on September 16, sources said.

Mr. Gavit was 87, and is survived by his daughter former MLA Nirmala Gavit and son Bharat.

A nine-time Lok Sabha MP, Mr. Gavit represented the tribal-dominated Nandurbar constituency from 1980 to 2009, and lost the election in 2014.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gavit’s son Bharat joined the BJP after he was denied ticket by the Congress in 2019, while daughter Nirmala, a two-time Congress MLA from Igatpuri, joined the Shiv Sena and lost her seat.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Gavit served as the Union Minister of state home in the Manmohan Singh government in 2004 and Minister of State social justice in 2013. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Maharashtra
ministers (government)
death

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app