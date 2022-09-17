Other States

Maharashtra: Congress leader and ex-Union Minister Manikrao Gavit passes away at 87

Former Union Minister Manik Rao Gavit at Parliament House in New Delhi on June 3, 2009.

Former Union Minister Manik Rao Gavit at Parliament House in New Delhi on June 3, 2009. | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

Former union minister and Congress leader Manikrao Gavit died of old age at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Nashik on September 16, sources said.

Mr. Gavit was 87, and is survived by his daughter former MLA Nirmala Gavit and son Bharat.

A nine-time Lok Sabha MP, Mr. Gavit represented the tribal-dominated Nandurbar constituency from 1980 to 2009, and lost the election in 2014.

Mr. Gavit’s son Bharat joined the BJP after he was denied ticket by the Congress in 2019, while daughter Nirmala, a two-time Congress MLA from Igatpuri, joined the Shiv Sena and lost her seat.

Mr. Gavit served as the Union Minister of state home in the Manmohan Singh government in 2004 and Minister of State social justice in 2013. 


