HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra Congress chief urges Governor to ‘sack’ Shinde government

Chief Minister must resign over the deaths of 14 persons at the Maharashtra Bhushan award function, says Nana Patole

April 20, 2023 04:03 am | Updated 04:03 am IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole | Photo Credit: S. Sudarshan

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole on Wednesday urged Governor Ramesh Bais to dismiss the Eknath Shinde-led government over the death of 14 persons allegedly due to sunstroke at the Maharashtra Bhushan award function on April 16.

Sharing a video of the award function attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mr. Patole tweeted, “Are the deaths the result of a stampede? What is the government trying to hide?”

He demanded that the State government be booked for culpable homicide and that Chief Minister Mr. Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis resign immediately. “I request Governor Ramesh Bais to sack this government,” he said.

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.