Maharashtra Congress chief urges Governor to ‘sack’ Shinde government

April 20, 2023 04:03 am | Updated 04:03 am IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole on Wednesday urged Governor Ramesh Bais to dismiss the Eknath Shinde-led government over the death of 14 persons allegedly due to sunstroke at the Maharashtra Bhushan award function on April 16.

Sharing a video of the award function attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mr. Patole tweeted, “Are the deaths the result of a stampede? What is the government trying to hide?”

He demanded that the State government be booked for culpable homicide and that Chief Minister Mr. Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis resign immediately. “I request Governor Ramesh Bais to sack this government,” he said.