Maharashtra Congress chief hits out at BJP over 100-crore vaccine doses celebrations

Nana Patole. File   | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for celebrating the administering of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses despite several thousands dying in the pandemic.

He said the Narendra Modi government did not take adequate measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, adding that it was “unfortunate the BJP is now celebrating the deaths of people”.

Scripting history: On 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

He said unemployment, farm distress and inflation had taken the country back by 50 years and China was intruding into our borders time and again but the Modi government continued to maintain a silence on these issues.

“However, to divert attention, the Centre is using probe agencies such as ED but the MVA government in Maharashtra is giving it back,” he said.

Speaking about the cruise ship drugs bust case, in which film superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is an arrested accused, Mr. Patole said the ruling BJP was trying to “divide Hindus and Muslims”, adding that the Centre was yet to take action on a massive consignment of drugs found in a port controlled by a top industrialist.

In pictures | India celebrates 100-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses mark


