Maharashtra: 'Conflict tiger' that killed 13 persons captured in Gadchiroli

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Getty Image

ADVERTISEMENT

A tiger that had killed 13 persons in three districts of Vidarbha region in Maharashtra over the past 10 months, was captured on Thursday by the forest department in Gadchiroli district of the State, an official said.

The tiger named 'CT-1' was moving in the Wadsa forest range and was becoming a threat to human lives, he said.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Nagpur had, in a meeting on October 4, directed that this "conflict tiger" be captured.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Accordingly, the Tadoba Tiger Rescue team, the Rapid Response Teams of Chandrapur, Navegaon-Nagzira and other units worked on war-footing to capture the tiger." the official said

The captured animal has been sent to Gorewada rescue centre in Nagpur, some 183 kilometres from here, for rehabilitation.

Generally, tigers that attack humans apart from circumstances like defending cubs or trying to save one's own life are referred to as conflict tigers.