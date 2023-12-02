ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra coastal security flaw conveyed to State govt.: Navy officer

December 02, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

The Indian Navy has conveyed to the Maharashtra government the lacuna in its coastal security during a meeting involving various agencies of the State last month, the top officer of the Western Naval Command said on Friday, December 1, 2023

Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command headquartered in Mumbai, said this while replying to a question on the shortage of boats on the part of the State government for coastal security.

Vice-Admiral Tripathi said last month he and the Maharashtra Chief Secretary had held a review meeting on coastal security

