Maharashtra CM urged to bring back students stuck in Rajasthan, abroad

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Friday urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to bring back over 2,000 students from Maharashtra stranded in Kota, Rajasthan, and 5,000 to 7,000 students stuck abroad.

“The Uttar Pradesh government had sent over 250 buses and brought back over 7,500 students. I request you to make similar arrangements,” Mr. Chavan said in a letter to the CM.

State Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe also wrote to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot two days ago offering to help bring back students.

Mr. Tambe said on Friday that he received a reply from Mr Gehlot conveying that “both State governments are in talks over safe transport of students. The Maharashtra government will soon take a decision.”

Mr. Chavan also mentioned Indian students stranded abroad. “Over 50,000 Indian students are stranded in foreign countries. Of them around 5,000 to 7,000 are from Maharashtra. I request the State to ensure their safe return,” he said.