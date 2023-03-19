HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra CM Shinde to address public rally at Khed constituency in Ratnagiri 

This will also be CM Eknath Shinde’s first rally after the Election Commission of India recognised the faction led by him as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena and allotted it the ‘bow and arrow’ poll symbol.

March 19, 2023 04:42 am | Updated 04:42 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File photo.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File photo. | Photo Credit: PTI

Barely a fortnight after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed his first public rally after losing the party name and symbol in Ratnagiri district’s Khed, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will address a rally at the same venue on Sunday.

It will also be his first rally after the Election Commission of India recognised the faction led by him as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena and allotted it the ‘bow and arrow’ poll symbol.

Khed Taluka in the coastal district is the home turf of senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam, who has switched loyalties to the Shinde-led faction, and the Konkan belt is considered to be the strong belt of undivided Shiv Sena.

Another Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from the coastal Konkan belt, Uday Samant, is currently a minister in the Shinde-BJP government. Khed constituency is currently represented by Ramdas Kadam’s son Yogesh Kadam, also a member of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Addressing his first public rally at Khed after losing the Shiv Sena name and symbol, Uddhav Thackeray had on March 5 said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the most corrupt party in the country and all opportunists are joining it to save themselves from corruption cases.

Meanwhile, buoyed by the success of the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s candidate in the recently-held Kasba Peth assembly bypoll in Pune city, the Opposition alliance of NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress has decided to hold joint rallies across the state beginning April 2.

MVA candidate Ravindra Dhangekar had defeated BJP’s Hemant Rasne in that bypoll.

“The first MVA rally will be held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly Aurangabad. Another rally will be held in Mumbai on May 1. Similar rallies will be organised in Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Amravati and Kolhapur cities. The last rally will be in Kolhapur on May 28,” MVA leaders said.

These joint rallies will strengthen the meeting of minds of workers of the three parties at the grassroots, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Maharashtra / state politics / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.