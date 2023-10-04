ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra CM Shinde appoints guardian Ministers for 11 districts

October 04, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar has been given charge of Pune

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who has been given charge of Pune | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday appointed guardian Ministers for 11 districts in the State, with his deputy and NCP leader Ajit Pawar getting charge of Pune, and Forest Minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar for Wardha.

ALSO READ
Ajit Pawar denies any friction with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil will be the guardian Minister of Akola district, while Chandrakant Patil had to forego Pune and was allotted Solapur and Amravati districts.

As per the announcement, Kolhapur and Beed districts will be under the charge of Medical Education Minister Hassan Mushrif and Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde, respectively.

Tribal Development Minister Vijay Gavit was given charge of Bhandara, Cooperation Minister Dilip Walse-Patil of Buldhana, Food and Drugs Administration Minister Dharmarao Atram of Gondia, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode of Parbhani and Relief, and Rehabilitation, Disaster Managment Minister Anil Patil of Nandurbar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Maharashtra

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US