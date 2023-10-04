Maharashtra CM Shinde appoints guardian Ministers for 11 districts

October 04, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday appointed guardian Ministers for 11 districts in the State, with his deputy and NCP leader Ajit Pawar getting charge of Pune, and Forest Minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar for Wardha.

Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil will be the guardian Minister of Akola district, while Chandrakant Patil had to forego Pune and was allotted Solapur and Amravati districts.

As per the announcement, Kolhapur and Beed districts will be under the charge of Medical Education Minister Hassan Mushrif and Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde, respectively.

Tribal Development Minister Vijay Gavit was given charge of Bhandara, Cooperation Minister Dilip Walse-Patil of Buldhana, Food and Drugs Administration Minister Dharmarao Atram of Gondia, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode of Parbhani and Relief, and Rehabilitation, Disaster Managment Minister Anil Patil of Nandurbar.