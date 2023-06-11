ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra CM seeks land in Srinagar for ‘Maharashtra Bhavan’

June 11, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

Eknath Shinde handed over a letter to the Lieutenant Governor in Srinagar stating that Maharashtra Bhavan would promote cultural exchange and collaboration to boost the economy through tourism activities

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (L) with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Photo: Special Arrangement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on June 11 met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and requested him to provide land in Srinagar for the construction of ‘Maharashtra Bhavan’.

The meeting took place in Srinagar during which Mr. Shinde handed over a letter to the Lieutenant Governor stating that Maharashtra Bhavan would promote cultural exchange and collaboration to boost the economy through tourism activities.

“It can be used as a major centre for students, entrepreneurs, and senior officials to strengthen the relationship with Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“It will help showcase Maharashtra’s art, culture and food in Kashmir,” Mr. Shinde said.

