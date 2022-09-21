Maharashtra CM re-constitutes sub-committee for Maratha reservation

The Hindu Bureau September 21, 2022 15:00 IST

Terming it as ‘unconstitutional’, the Supreme Court in May 2021 struck down the law granting quota to the community

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday re-constituted the sub-committee for Maratha reservation in education and government jobs. He appointed his Cabinet colleague and Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil to head the panel, which was earlier led by former Minister Ashok Chavan during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Uday Samant, Dada Bhuse, Shambhuraj Desai and Girish Mahajan are the other members of the committee. Mr. Shinde’s office in a press release said that the committee would continue to follow up on the legal and technical aspects under Mr. Patil’s leadership to ensure that the Maratha community got its due. Terming it as ‘unconstitutional’, the Supreme Court in May 2021 had struck down the State’s law granting reservation to Marathas.



