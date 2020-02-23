Other States

Maharashtra CM presents State awards to 44 sportspersons

Winners of the Shiv Chhatrapati State Sports Awards pose with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and other Cabinet ministers after the award ceremony at Gateway of India on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Aadesh Choudhary
PTI Mumbai 23 February 2020 08:59 IST
Updated: 23 February 2020 08:59 IST

Winners include kabaddi player Rishank

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday presented the State sports awards to the winners at a glittering ceremony here.

The Maharashtra government had announced the Shiv Chhatrapati award for 44 sportspersons apart from a lifetime achievement award and awards to sportspersons in the adventure category.

“Thackeray presented the Shiv Chhatrapati Awards at the Gateway of India for 2018-19. At the function, the medal winners of the Khelo India Youth Games were too felicitated,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) tweeted.

Among the award winners were kabaddi player Rishank Devadiga, wrestler Abhijit Katke and hockey player Akash Chikte.

State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Sports Minister Sunil Kedar and top officials from the sports department were present.

“This evening, I was present at the Gateway of India to honour Maharashtra’s sportspersons at the hands of Hon’ble CM Uddhav Thackeray ji,” tweeted Aaditya.

“The Shiv Chhatrapati Puraskar (Award) ceremony had not been held for 3 years, sports was being ignored. Not anymore,” Aaditya said in another tweet.

