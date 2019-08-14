Maharashtra CM, ministers to donate one-month pay for flood relief

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and all Cabinet ministers on Tuesday decided to donate their one-month salary towards the Chief Minister’ Relief Fund in view of devastation caused by floods.

The money will be utilised for providing relief and facilitating rehabilitation of those affected, an official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

As many as 49 people have lost their lives in floods and rain-related incidents in the State. Floods have caused large-scale destruction in Kolhapur and Sangli districts of western Maharashtra, besides affecting Satara, Pune and Solapur districts. Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurg districts have also received heavy rain.

Ministers of State Yogesh Sagar and Vidya Thakur, and Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade were among the first to donate their salaries.

Help pours in

Help in cash and kind is also pouring in for the flood victims from various quarters. Harman Finodchem Ltd. has donated ₹51 lakh while Gurudwara Board Takht Sachkhand Shri Huzur Abchal Nagar Sahib, Nanded, has provided food and medical assistance in Kolhapur and Sangli. Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Sakhar Udyog has donated ₹10.51 lakh, Super Agriculture Produce Market Committee contributed ₹11 lakh, and Aurangabad District Cooperative Milk Producer Union ₹25 lakh, the CMO official said.

Maharashtra unit of the BJP had already decided to adopt flood-hit villages in western Maharashtra and Konkan regions.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Monday asked BJP leaders from the level of sarpanchs to MLAs and MLCs to donate their one-month salary or wages for the relief work.

He also appealed to BJP workers to donate a minimum amount of ₹100 for the cause.