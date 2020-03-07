Maharashtra CM leaves for Ayodhya visit

Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray completed 100 days in the office on Friday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday morning left for Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram to mark 100 days of his government’s formation in the state.

Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted that Mr. Thackeray will reach Faizabad at 1.30 p.m.

Without elaborating, he also said that Mr. Thackeray might announce an “important” position on the construction of Ram temple.

Mr. Raut on Friday said that Mr. Thackeray will not take part in the ‘aarti’ programme on the banks of river Sarayu in the temple town.

He had assumed office as the chief minister of the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on November 28 last year, after the Sena joined hands with the NCP and the Congress.