Maharashtra CM leaves for Ayodhya visit

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday morning left for Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram to mark 100 days of his government’s formation in the state.
Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted that Mr. Thackeray will reach Faizabad at 1.30 p.m.
Without elaborating, he also said that Mr. Thackeray might announce an “important” position on the construction of Ram temple.
Mr. Raut on Friday said that Mr. Thackeray will not take part in the ‘aarti’ programme on the banks of river Sarayu in the temple town.
Mr. Thackeray completed 100 days in the office on Friday.
He had assumed office as the chief minister of the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on November 28 last year, after the Sena joined hands with the NCP and the Congress.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.