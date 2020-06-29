Other States

Maharashtra CM launches world’s largest convalescent plasma project

Uddhav Thackeray. File photo: PTI

Uddhav Thackeray. File photo: PTI  

Convalescent plasma therapy, also called passive antibody therapy, seeks to obtain plasma from the blood of people who have recovered from the infection to inject into patients undergoing treatment.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday launched convalescent plasma therapy-cum- trial project for treatment of critical COVID-19 patients with a state medical education department official calling it the largest initiative of its kind in the world.

Convalescent plasma therapy, also called passive antibody therapy, seeks to obtain plasma from the blood of people who have recovered from the infection to inject into patients undergoing treatment.

“The project, titled ‘Platina’, is the largest convalescent plasma therapy-cum-trial project in the world.

With it, we intend to save lives of some 500 critical COVID-19 patients. The trial will be held in 17 medical colleges under the department of medical education and drugs, and four BMC- run colleges in Mumbai,” the official said.

All critical patients will receive two doses of 200 ml convalescent plasma free of cost, he added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2020 4:44:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/maharashtra-cm-launches-worlds-largest-convalescent-plasma-project/article31945354.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY