Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde commends BJP’s election triumph as testament to Modi’s welfare initiatives

December 09, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

The endeavour is to ensure benefits of the Centre’s welfare schemes reach every beneficiary, he says

Abhinay Deshpande
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his visit at Gokhale Bridge, Andheri, in Mumbai on December 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted on December 9 that the BJP’s stellar performance in the recent Assembly elections in five States is a recognition of the significant welfare initiatives carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over the past nine years.

In the Assembly elections conducted across five States from November 7 to 30, with results announced on December 3, the BJP secured victory in Madhya Pradesh, ousted the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, obtained more seats than the AIMIM in Telangana, and emerged victorious on two seats in Mizoram.

“We saw a Prime Minister Modi wave in the recent Assembly polls. People trust Mr. Modi’s guarantees. We are proud of achievements under Modi rule,” Mr. Shinde said while speaking at a ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ event in Mumbai.

He said the endeavour was to ensure benefits of the Centre’s welfare schemes reach every beneficiary.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Shinde inspected the progress of the cleanliness drive at Juhu beach, Nehru Road in Vile Parle East, and other suburban areas. He also participated in a cleanliness awareness rally at a housing society in Kandivali East.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised the State government’s cleanliness drive as a “drama” and urged Mr. Shinde to address corruption within his Cabinet before focusing on such initiatives.

