Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde backs Fadnavis over Nawab Malik row, puts Ajit Pawar on the defensive

Friction within the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra over Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik continued with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Shiv Sena faction on Friday backing Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP’s stance against Mr. Malik, putting their ally, rebel NCP leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on the defensive.

While the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) pounced on the ruling coalition, alleging rifts between the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction over Mr. Malik, cracks seemingly appeared between Mr. Pawar’s rebel faction and the BJP after some of its members questioned the need for Mr. Fadnavis to make public his letter to Ajit Pawar instead of sorting the issue over Mr. Malik’s presence in the Assembly through private consultations.

Mr. Shinde, who had earlier called Mr. Malik a “traitor” for consorting with the accused of the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, said the NCP leader and former Minister had been released on bail only on medical grounds and that the court has yet to absolve him of all charges in a case of alleged money laundering.

Backs Fadnavis

“Our earlier stance against him remains unchanged. The charges against Mr. Malik are extremely serious and we fully support Deputy CM Fadnavis and the BJP’s stand against him. Their stance is our stance,” Mr. Shinde said.

In March, while speaking in the Legislative Council, the Chief Minister had dubbed Mr. Malik a traitor for associating himself with the accused of 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts and having dealings with gangster Dawood Ibrahim

On Thursday, Mr. Malik made his first appearance in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday where he sat beside members of the ruling Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction, triggering speculation that he had aligned himself with the rebel NCP camp, and by logic had become a member of the Mahayuti alliance.

This was followed by Mr. Fadnavis’ letter bomb to his ally Ajit Pawar, wherein the BJP leader strongly disapproved of Mr. Malik’s presence in the Assembly and it would not be proper to include him as part of the ruling Mahayuti government.

Ajit Pawar in a spot

Meanwhile, a visibly irritated Ajit Pawar struggled to parry questions pertaining to Mr. Malik on Friday, stating that it was the Speaker’s right to decide where every legislator was to sit in the Assembly.

“I have received Devendra Fadnavis’ letter and have read it… Nawab Malik came for the first time yesterday… I will give my opinion only after hearing Mr. Malik’s opinion and that of my party members. It is not my right to tell him where he chooses to sit in the Assembly. That right belongs to the Speaker,” Mr. Pawar said.

While Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction leader Praful Patel clarified that there had been “no political discussions” between them and Mr. Malik, NCP (Ajit Pawar) group legislator Amol Mitkari disapproved of Mr. Fadnavis going public with his letter.

“Nawab Malik is a senior leader. He is with our party and our party is with him… In the age of social media of Whatsapp, he [Mr. Fadnavis] could have personally spoken with Mr. Ajit Pawar on this issue about the reservations he may have,” Mr. Mitkari said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction leader Ambadas Danve said the row over Mr. Malik only served to underscore tensions simmering within the ruling alliance.

“Fadnavis could have called Ajit Pawar to complain about Mr. Malik’s presence in the Assembly. But he chose to write a letter, make it public and post it on X. This means that this Mahayuti is no ‘triple-engine’ government but one running with an old engine,” quipped Mr. Danve.

Senior Congressman and former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan said that if the leaders of the three ruling parties claimed to be together and put on a show of unity, then what was the objective behind Mr. Fadnavis chastising Ajit Pawar on a public forum.

