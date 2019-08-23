Maharashtra CM begins second phase of mahajanadesh yatra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the second phase of the mahajanadesh yatra with a roadshow in Dhule on Thursday.

The CM’s convoy was accompanied by Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan and other senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. The yatra started at Dhule at 4.20 p.m., made its way to Dondaicha at 7 p.m. before winding up at Nandurbar at 8.30 p.m.

The BJP has decided to make abrogation of Article 370 its poll plank in the second phase of the yatra, which will pass through 14 districts in 55 Assembly constituencies by traversing nearly 1,800 km, a party leader said in Mumbai.

The yatra was flagged off by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on August 2 from Amravati. This was to cover 668 km in the Konkan, 812 km in western Maharashtra, 1,232 km in Vidarbha and 633 km and 1,069 km in north Maharastra and Marathwada respectively.

However, the CM was forced to call it off amid criticism by the Opposition on the government’s handling of the flood situation in western Maharashtra. Mr. Fadnavis had cut short his yatra returned to Mumbai to hold an emergency Cabinet meeting on measures to tackle the floods.