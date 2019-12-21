Other States

Maharashtra CM announces loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh for farmers

Shiv Sena party Chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. File.

Shiv Sena party Chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. File.   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

The scheme will be called Mahatma Jyotirao Phule loan waiver scheme

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced in the Assembly on Saturday that farmers’ loans of up to ₹2 lakh would be waived in the State.

“Crop loans outstanding upto September 30, 2019, will be waived by my government. The upper ceiling for the amount is ₹ 2 lakh. The scheme will be called Mahatma Jyotirao Phule loan waiver scheme,” Mr. Thackeray said.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the government had not fulfilled its original promise of loan waiver, and walked out of the house with other BJP MLAs.

