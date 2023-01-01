Maharashtra CM announces high-level probe into Nashik factory mishap

January 01, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - PUNE

The New Year commenced on a sour note for Maharashtra as at least five workers were killed and more than 20 injured on Sunday in two separate incidents in Nashik and Solapur districts, respectively.

A massive fire, which claimed two lives and injured 17, erupted in Nashik’s Igatpuri taluk at the Jindal Polyfilm Limited, at around noon today.

In the second incident, at least three persons were killed and as many injured as a major fire broke out, following a blast at a firecracker factory at Barshi in Solapur district.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who cancelled a public meeting in Aurangabad, rushed to Igatpuri along with Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse.

₹5 lakh ex gratia compensation

Announcing a high-level probe into the Igatpuri incident, Mr. Shinde announced that the government would give ex gratia compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Igatpuri incident, and said that it will bear the treatment expenses of the injured.

“It was a major accident. The fire is under control. I have myself spoken with the injured. Two are believed to be in critical condition. Our priority was to bring the fire under control and conduct rescue and relief operations. The government will conduct a high-level inquiry into the incident,” Mr. Shinde said.

Earlier, the CM, after speaking with authorities at the Devlali Air Force Station, had activated a helicopter rescue operation when the inferno was raging.

Such was the intensity of the blaze that fire tenders from Shahpur, Igatpuri, the Nashik municipal corporation and the nearby industrial areas were rushed to the spot. Sources said that the fire was expected to be completely doused only by Monday.

Meanwhile, in Solapur, the firecracker factory explosion occurred at a unit located at Shirala around 3 pm, said officials.

While senior police officials and fire authorities rushed to the spot, the local administration said the death toll was expected to rise higher.