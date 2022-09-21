Maharashtra clears allotment of MIDC plots

The Hindu Bureau September 21, 2022 15:00 IST

The decision on the remaining 10 land parcels is expected to be taken soon

I The Maharashtra government on Tuesday reviewed and cleared the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s (MIDC) 181 out of 191 plots allotted by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government for industrial projects after June 1. The decision on the remaining 10 land parcels is expected to be taken soon. Recently, the government asked the industry department to review 191 plots of the MIDC. During his visit to Aurangabad on Saturday to take part in `Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din’, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters that the government had not given a stay on the allotment of industrial plots in the State. “No such decision has been taken. There was a review. We are committed to taking maximum service to the investors coming here,” he said.



