Maharashtra Class X results by mid-July

Pune

10 June 2021 17:32 IST

Final results to consider marks from Classes 9 and 10

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has formally released the evaluation criteria for SSC or Class 10 students. As per State Board sources, the results are likely to be announced on or after July 15.

As announced earlier by Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, the students are to be assessed on their performance in Class 9 as well as in the internal assessments of Class 10. The State has cancelled the SSC exams owing to the COVID-19 situation.

Ms. Gaikwad, who tweeted the evaluation criterion and the timetable for tabulation of marks late on Wednesday night, said students would be evaluated based on their marks in Class 9 and 10 and that marks of both the classes would have 50% weightage.

Of the total marks, 50 will be based on the performance in class 9. The remaining 50 will be divided into two — 30 marks will be for the internal assessment of class 10 and 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments during class 10.

Schools will have to submit the results to the Board by June 30 and evaluation of results will begin by July 3.

“To deliver a fair and objective assessment, all school leaders must read the procedures laid down carefully and also ensure that all stakeholders have clearly understood their roles and responsibilities,” Ms. Gaikwad said.

On May 28, the Maharashtra government had announced that Class 10 students will be evaluated through an internal assessment formula for the academic year 2020-21. It also said that admissions to Class 11 will be conducted physically through an optional common entrance test (CET) based on the Class 10 syllabus and students unwilling to appear for it will be admitted on the basis of an aggregate of Class 10 marks.

At the time, Ms. Gaikwad had said the State government would try to announce the exam results by the end of June itself.

A seven-member results’ committee at the school level under the chairmanship of the headmaster will regulate the results while the records of these results will be verified by the officials of the school education department at the Divisional level, the Education Minister had earlier said, while warning of disciplinary and punitive action in case of irregularities or alteration of records at the school level.