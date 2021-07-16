Maharashtra Class 10 SSC results declared

Students were evaluated based on their marks in both Classes 9 and 10

In pandemic-ridden year, students registered record pass figures of 99.5%, according to results announced by the the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday.

As many as 15,70,996 students have cleared the examination out of 15,75,806 registered students. About 83,262 students got 90% and above per cent numbers. 99.96% of girls who had appeared have cleared, while the passing percentage for boys was 99.94.

Twenty-seven subjects have registered a 100% pass figure.

6.3% of the total students, 83,262 of them, have scored above 90% while 957 students have scored 100%.

The pass percentage among disabled students was 97.84%.

Of the nine divisions, Konkan, where ususally the least number of students appear, topped with 100 per cent result.

More than 22,000 schools in the State have registered cent per cent performance, with all students in these schools clearing the exams.

Of the total marks, 50% was based on the performance in class 9. The remaining 50% was divided into two — 30 marks will be for the internal assessment of class 10 and 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments during class 10.